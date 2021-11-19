Barefoot Landing Presents the Annual Lighting Of The Landing and Other Holiday Festivities In November and December

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Barefoot Landing’s annual tree lighting ceremony, the Lighting of the Landing, will take place on Saturday, November 20 with additional activities taking place before the big event.

The Lighting of the Landing will feature a visit from Santa, along with holiday music and dance performances from local entertainment including The Alabama Theatre, Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, NXT LVL Dance Experience and more.

Families can begin the day with activities, including DJ Corey Holden’s kids’ dance party, holiday characters, face painting and a holiday card station for the troops, all from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. performances will begin on the Dockside Village Stage, with the lighting of the 22-foot-tall tree to follow. A fireworks spectacular will take place over the lake immediately following the tree lighting.

Holiday festivities will continue throughout the season with numerous other activities, including a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday, November 25 starting at 8:30 a.m. To register go here.

Families can also visit with Santa every Sunday in Dockside Village starting November 29 through Sunday, December 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for holiday photo opportunities.

The third annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m. and is open to businesses, individuals and families.

Then, Pets Light Up Our Lives, a ceremony to honor our pets and a fundraiser for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, will be held in Dockside Village on Saturday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. For information on how to purchase your ornaments and get involved, click here.

For more information about Barefoot Landing or its holiday activities, visit www.bflanding.com, call 1-843-272-8349, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

