Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Barefoot Landing Presents the Annual Lighting Of The Landing and Other Holiday Festivities In November and December

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Barefoot Landing’s annual tree lighting ceremony, the Lighting of the Landing, will take place on Saturday, November 20 with additional activities taking place before the big event.

The Lighting of the Landing will feature a visit from Santa, along with holiday music and dance performances from local entertainment including The Alabama Theatre, Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, NXT LVL Dance Experience and more.

Families can begin the day with activities, including DJ Corey Holden’s kids’ dance party, holiday characters, face painting and a holiday card station for the troops, all from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. performances will begin on the Dockside Village Stage, with the lighting of the 22-foot-tall tree to follow. A fireworks spectacular will take place over the lake immediately following the tree lighting.

Holiday festivities will continue throughout the season with numerous other activities, including a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday, November 25 starting at 8:30 a.m. To register go here.

Families can also visit with Santa every Sunday in Dockside Village starting November 29 through Sunday, December 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for holiday photo opportunities.

The third annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m. and is open to businesses, individuals and families.

Then, Pets Light Up Our Lives, a ceremony to honor our pets and a fundraiser for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, will be held in Dockside Village on Saturday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. For information on how to purchase your ornaments and get involved, click here.

For more information about Barefoot Landing or its holiday activities, visit www.bflanding.com, call 1-843-272-8349, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Organizers of Myrtle Beach Truck Week say they're willing to work with the city's new noise...
Myrtle Beach Truck Week returns to the Grand Strand, organizers willing to work around noise ordinance

Latest News

gst
12th Annual East Coast Artie’s Christmas Car Cruise
gst
Fundraiser for Wreaths Across America - Pet Pictures with Santa
gst
Old Time Pottery Launches Holiday Big-Hearted Bins Campaign
gst
Furry Friends Friday: Purr & Pour Cat Cafe