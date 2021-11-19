MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 12th Annual East Coast Artie’s Christmas Car Cruise is happening on December 5th.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fostering Hope and Blue Star Mothers. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and gift for troops overseas.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.