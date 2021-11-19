Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

12th Annual East Coast Artie’s Christmas Car Cruise

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 12th Annual East Coast Artie’s Christmas Car Cruise is happening on December 5th.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fostering Hope and Blue Star Mothers. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and gift for troops overseas.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Rowles is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.
Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured...
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Organizers of Myrtle Beach Truck Week say they're willing to work with the city's new noise...
Myrtle Beach Truck Week returns to the Grand Strand, organizers willing to work around noise ordinance

Latest News

gst
Fundraiser for Wreaths Across America - Pet Pictures with Santa
gst
Old Time Pottery Launches Holiday Big-Hearted Bins Campaign
gst
Furry Friends Friday: Purr & Pour Cat Cafe
gst
Barefoot Landing Presents the Annual Lighting Of The Landing and Other Holiday Festivities In November and December