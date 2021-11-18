Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Volunteers help COVID-19 survivor keep holiday lighting tradition, support food bank

By KCCI staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa man who survived a crippling battle with COVID-19 is keeping the annual tradition of a massive holiday light display to raise money for charity.

This year, his community is there to help light up the season.

Bob Coffey led the group of volunteers as they set up thousands of Christmas lights in Dale Marks’ yard in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines.

“It makes me feel good that we can do it for him, but it makes me feel sad that he’s in that condition,” Coffey said.

Many of the volunteers helping Marks didn’t even know him but felt driven to help when they heard his story.

Perched on his front stoop, Marks helped direct the crew. This is the first year he’s had to watch from the sidelines.

“He got COVID and it just didn’t go away,” said his wife, Julie Marks. “The side effects were horrendous.”

She watched her healthy husband deteriorate in front of her eyes. She said COVID-19 caused two strokes and a heart attack.

“I laid in the hospital for 28 days not knowing if, basically, if I was going to survive,” Dale Marks said. “I knew that I need to carry on if I at all could, if at all possible.”

He’s determined to light up his yard again this year to raise money for the Food Bank of Iowa.

It’s a neighborhood tradition that draws thousands of people.

“We made over 28,000 meals in cash for the food bank last year,” Dale Marks said.

The lights officially turn on Dec. 4, and then there are several scheduled days when people can drive by and make donations.

“Ten dollars will feed an Iowan for a week,” said Annette Hacker with the Food Bank of Iowa. “Five dollars will put food tucked in an elementary school child’s backpack.”

As cars roll by this year, Dale Marks will have to watch from inside. Even from a distance, the joy of helping others sparks a light inside of him.

“He knows it’s a blessing,” Julie Marks said. “This is the time of blessings and thankfulness, so we are going forward and we’re going to raise as much money for the food bank as we can.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
Crews were called after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a bollard in Horry County...
1 hurt after vehicle reportedly strikes pedestrian, bollard in Horry County
A crash was reported.
Roads reopen after accident in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
Challenges are ahead for small businesses in what will be a busy holiday season.
Small businesses brace for holiday hurdles
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat