Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vandalism costs House of Hope a donation drop box in Florence

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - House of Hope of the Pee Dee’s donation box on Third Loop Road in Florence had to be removed after it was robbed and vandalized over the weekend.

It may not seem like a big deal, but the non-profit relies heavily on its boxes to support daily operations.

House of Hope has donation boxes set up across the Pee Dee to make it easier for people to donate.

All of the donations are then sold at the non-profit’s Mission Mart.

The items inside each box bring in thousands of dollars used to support two homeless shelters, food, and many other resources for people in need.

“There’s no such thing as free electricity, no free food, free gas, everything takes money and our donations bring that in and when there’s vandalism taking place there’s a robbing taking place,” Mission Mart Retail Director Monica Price said.

To make matters worse, the box on Third Loop Road usually collects more donations than any other box in the Pee Dee.

Now it’s been removed for repairs.

Price said there’s no reason to rob a dropbox. She said it’s their job to help clothe and assist people.

“We have the available services to provide to people in need where you shouldn’t have to steal,” Price said.

Price said while it might be less convenient for donors; she asks people who usually take donations to box on Third Loop to bring their items to the mission mart or one of the other drop boxes around town instead.

“We won’t let this get us down, it’s a stumbling block the Lord will remove,” Price said.

Dropbox locations:

Courtney McGinnis Shelter

535 S. Church Street

Cornerstone Baptist Church

2930 Masters Way, Darlington

Evergreene Baptist Church

6316 Pamplico Hwy.

First Presbyterian Church

700 S. Park Ave.

Men’s shelter

1020 W. Darlington St.

House of Hope Mission Mart

953 S. Irby St.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Crews were called after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a bollard in Horry County...
1 hurt after vehicle reportedly strikes pedestrian, bollard in Horry County

Latest News

.
House of Hope works to recoup after donation box robbed, vandalized
.
Myrtle Beach Invitational underway at CCU
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy