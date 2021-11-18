Trinity Collegiate set for rematch with Hammond in SCISA Class 3A championship game

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Of our seven local teams left in the high school football playoffs, one has the chance to bring home a state title on Friday night. After defeating Augusta Christian last week, Trinity Collegiate is back in the state championship game. The Titans are on the brink of winning their second state title in the last three seasons.

Jared Amell’s team has just one blemish on its record this season which came to the team they will face for all the marbles, the four-time defending champion Hammond Skyhawks. A tall task but one this team is prepared for.

“It’s only fitting that we end with the biggest possible challenge on Friday against a Hammond team that’s given up 2.6 points a game and won the last 4 state championships,” Trinity Collegiate head coach Jared Amell said. “When we faced them the first time I made sure our kids knew it wasn’t the final it was the mid term exam and now Friday night we get to play for the final.

Star players like Reggion Bennett, Furman commit Tre McLeod and Brycen Scott have been key in the Titans’ run this fall. The guys say it’s the comradery they have above all else that has guided them to this point.

“I feel like this is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been a part of and probably ever will be a part of,” said McLeod. “That takes you a long way on the field when you know your brothers got your back.”

“It all started with the seniors. We came together over the summer and knew that the goal was to be in the state championship game,” said Bennett. “We told the guys and the guys came together and that’s what it was.”

Kickoff on Friday night is set for 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium on the Charleston Southern campus.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.