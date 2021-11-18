Shooting leaves one dead in Lake City, coroner says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Lake City.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the shooting happened Wednesday night at a home in the 300 block of Wallace Street.

The coroner did not release the victim’s name. He added the shooting is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Lake City police.

WMBF News has reached out to Lake City police for more information on the case.

