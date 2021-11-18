One dead, another injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Marlboro County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 15, about eight miles south of Bennettsville.
A Ford Explorer traveling south ran off the right side of the highway and overturned, Collins said.
The driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the accident.
Collins said a passenger in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.
