One dead, another injured after vehicle overturns in Pee Dee

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured in Marlboro County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 15, about eight miles south of Bennettsville.

A Ford Explorer traveling south ran off the right side of the highway and overturned, Collins said.

The driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the accident.

Collins said a passenger in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.