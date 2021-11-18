Myrtle Beach Hyundai announces expansion off Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A family-owned car dealership that has been around for over 20 years is growing.

Myrtle Beach Hyundai and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Thursday where they announced the dealership will be expanding.

The planned expansion on Frontage Road, just off Highway 501, will double the dealership’s space.

Owner Freddie Hyatt said the move has been a long time coming.

“This lots been sitting here since 2001. That’s when I purchased it. We’ve had a lot of things that we were going to do with it, but I knew eventually we were going to outgrow the Hyundai store and this is where the home was gonna be,” Hyatt said.

The expansion will allow the dealership to offer electric vehicles, rapid charging stations, and more space for its service department.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.