Keeping You Safe: Tips for a safe camping trip

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - ‘Tis the season for camping in the Grand Strand. This week, we’re learning safety tips for when you’re at the campsite.

“You always want to make sure that you’re fire safe,” said Ann Wilson, Park Ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park.

Camping around the fire is popular at Myrtle Beach State Park, but Wilson said folks must follow the rules that include starting a fire in a designated area.

“Attend your fire. You don’t need a fire this high. This is a nice size fire,” she said.

She also said it’s important to use local wood.

“So, that you’re not transporting invasive insects from within the state or state to state which can kill our trees and kill our forest. That’s a problem.”

And, always make sure that when you’re finished, the fire is completely out.

Wilson then talked about sharing the woods with the wildlife, especially when it comes to food. She said raccoons are pretty adept and can wreak havoc if you don’t store your food properly.

“It’s unhealthy for the raccoons but it also gets them used to people which is not good,” said Wilson.

If you’re visiting this park, Wilson said it’s best to store food in the car or camper.

Copperhead snakes can also be found slithering around the state park. Wilson said it’s rare that you’ll run into one, but if you do, it’s best to wear closed-toe shoes while hiking and carry a flashlight at night.

“Just be prepared and know what’s out there,” she said.

Wilson said that includes learning how to spot Poison Ivy, a poisonous plant with three leaves versus a copycat.

“We have a look-alike here that has five leaves. It’s called Virginia Creeper and it’s totally harmless,” she said.

