JUCO transfer Jaland Whitehead signs with CCU men’s basketball

Johnson County CC transfer Jaland Whitehead
Johnson County CC transfer Jaland Whitehead(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has announced the signing of Jaland Whitehead (Grand Rapids, Mich./Johnson County CC) to the 2022-23 basketball roster.

Whitehead averaged 14 points per game last season at Johnson County, shooting over 53 percent from the field. He was solid on his three-point field goals hitting over 39 percent of those.

He completed his double-double average by grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game, becoming the first player since the 2001-02 season to average double figures at JCCC.

He was named a NJCAA D-II third team All-American and earned All-Kansas Jayhawk Conference D-II first team and All-Region VI D-II Plains first team honors.

He had 16 games with over 10 rebounds and led the team in total rebounds with 250 and in rebound average. Whitehead was ranked third in the NJCAA in rebounds and sixth in rebound average.

Coach Ellis on Jaland: “We are excited to add Jaland to our basketball family. He is a skilled forward that can score the ball down low and can also step out and shoot the three at a high percentage. Jaland is an exceptional rebounder who has a nose for the ball and pursues it ever time. Not only is Jaland a very good player but he is a super young man with a great personality as well. He is just a really good fit for our program.”

