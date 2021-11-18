Submit a Tip
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A device small as a quarter is what people are using to secretly track others.

“It popped up I have an AirTag following and I’m like, no,” said a Jonesboro woman that did not want to be identified for her safety.

This was a shocking alert she received on her phone as she got into her car Monday.

“The location of this AirTagcan be seen by the owner. Your air tag has been found moving with you,” she said.

At the time, she did not even know what an Air Tag was until she received a notification that she was being tracked.

“On my way to work and I went to hook my phone up to listen to music and then it popped up I have an AirTag following and I’m like, no,” said the woman.

Apple released its AirTag device in April of this year.

The release announcement said it is a device to help people track what matters most to them, but recently that device has been used to track people.

After a long weekend of shopping for a Christmas tree, she said she has no idea when this was put on her car.

“And as soon as it got eye level, I jumped. Cause it was taped right here,” she said

Robert Sexton, a CID Detective with the Paragould Police Department, said this is something that people should watch out for more often.

“That can lead to a lot of issues. It’s not something that we think about every day. We just typically just out and get in our cars and go about our business. It’s definitely something to keep an eye out for,” said Sexton.

The woman said after she found the device, she put it in a plastic bag and took it to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Sexton said tracking someone and their location without their permission is criminal and with the holidays approaching more crimes like this are starting to appear.

The woman said the AirTag was taped to her trunk.

She also said she will not be shopping alone anytime soon.

Sexton said this is a great reminder to stay attentive to your surroundings.

