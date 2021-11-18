Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of battalion chief

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a longtime member.

The department announced the death of Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz Thursday morning.

Officials said Cyganiewicz was a volunteer with Horry County for several years before becoming a career member in 1993.

Cyganiewicz served as chief investigator with the HCFR Investigation Unit and most recently was promoted to battalion chief.

“We ask for your consideration, thoughts and prayers for Cyganiewicz’s family, friends, loved ones and extended public safety family during this difficult time,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

A cause of death was not released.

