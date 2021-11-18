GUIDE: Everything you need to know on Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach is set to open next week in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The family-friendly attraction will offer outdoor ice skating and festive lights this holiday season.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Crews hard at work preparing ‘Winter Wonderland’ attraction in downtown Myrtle Beach
- Winter Wonderland coming to Myrtle Beach
- Volunteers needed for Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
Here is a guide with important information ahead of the opening:
LOCATION/GATE ENTRANCE
- Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd
EVENT ORGANIZER
- City of Myrtle Beach
EVENT PROMOTER
- Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau
DATES
- Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022. Closed Christmas Day.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW TIMES
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends
ICE SKATING TIMES
- 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, Noon to 10 p.m. on weekends
TICKETS
- Daily tickets only Available at the gate only. Cashless payment. Wristbands given to allow for daily reentry.
HOLIDAY LIGHT ENTRY FEE
- $7 for adults, $5 for youth 5-12 years, those four and under are free.
ICE SKATING ENTRY FEE
- $20 with skate rental or $15 without for all participants.
COMBO FEE
- $25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental. $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.