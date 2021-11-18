Submit a Tip
GUIDE: Everything you need to know on Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

The inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach is set to open next week in downtown Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach is set to open next week in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The family-friendly attraction will offer outdoor ice skating and festive lights this holiday season.

Here is a guide with important information ahead of the opening:

LOCATION/GATE ENTRANCE

  • Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd

EVENT ORGANIZER

  • City of Myrtle Beach

EVENT PROMOTER

  • Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau

DATES

  • Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022. Closed Christmas Day.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW TIMES

  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends

ICE SKATING TIMES

  • 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, Noon to 10 p.m. on weekends

TICKETS

  • Daily tickets only Available at the gate only. Cashless payment. Wristbands given to allow for daily reentry.

HOLIDAY LIGHT ENTRY FEE

  • $7 for adults, $5 for youth 5-12 years, those four and under are free.

ICE SKATING ENTRY FEE

  • $20 with skate rental or $15 without for all participants.

COMBO FEE

  • $25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental. $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental.

