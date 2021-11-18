GUIDE: Everything you need to know on Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach is set to open next week in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The family-friendly attraction will offer outdoor ice skating and festive lights this holiday season.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Here is a guide with important information ahead of the opening:

LOCATION/GATE ENTRANCE

Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd

EVENT ORGANIZER

City of Myrtle Beach

EVENT PROMOTER

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau

DATES

Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, 2022. Closed Christmas Day.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW TIMES

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends

ICE SKATING TIMES

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, Noon to 10 p.m. on weekends

TICKETS

Daily tickets only Available at the gate only. Cashless payment. Wristbands given to allow for daily reentry.

HOLIDAY LIGHT ENTRY FEE

$7 for adults, $5 for youth 5-12 years, those four and under are free.

ICE SKATING ENTRY FEE

$20 with skate rental or $15 without for all participants.

COMBO FEE

$25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental. $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.