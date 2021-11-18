Greg Rowles to step away from Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A well-known Grand Strand musician is stepping away from Myrtle Beach’s Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons.

Officials said Greg Rowles’ last performance at the theatre is set for Jan. 1, 2022.

“We at the Alabama Theatre have loved working with Greg,” said Bob Wood, president of the Alabama Theatre. “He has been our longest performing cast member and Master of Ceremonies in the theatre’s history. We support Greg and wish him great success in his future endeavors.”

Known as the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ for the Alabama Theatre, Rowles is a member of the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame.

“I can’t thank the Alabama Management, Producers, Directors, Cast and Crew for a more magical 22 year experience,” Rowles said. “I appreciate them supporting and loving me over the years.”

Officials said Rowles will continue to host special engagements at the Alabama Theatre.

