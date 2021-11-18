Florence police search for missing 16-year-old girl

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Jai’Maya Alajah Taylor, who may be in danger.

According to FPD, Taylor was last seen in the 1100 block of June Ln. on Nov. 10. She was reported missing by a family member.

Taylor is 5′07″, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com

