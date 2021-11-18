Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Missing Person- Jai'Maya Alajah Taylor
Missing Person- Jai'Maya Alajah Taylor(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Jai’Maya Alajah Taylor, who may be in danger.

According to FPD, Taylor was last seen in the 1100 block of June Ln. on Nov. 10. She was reported missing by a family member.

Taylor is 5′07″, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
Crews were called after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a bollard in Horry County...
1 hurt after vehicle reportedly strikes pedestrian, bollard in Horry County
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
A crash was reported.
Roads reopen after accident in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
A few showers possible for today at 20%.
FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, changes arrive Friday!