Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An armed robbery investigation is underway in Florence.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the robbery happened Thursday morning at a convenience store at the intersection of National Cemetery Road and Church Street.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone was hurt in the robbery or what was taken.

Brandt said more information on the robbery will be released later on Thursday.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
Crews were called after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a bollard in Horry County...
1 hurt after vehicle reportedly strikes pedestrian, bollard in Horry County
A crash was reported.
Roads reopen after accident in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Lake City.
Shooting leaves one dead in Lake City, coroner says
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages
Tyler Kendrick Martin
New Hanover Co. deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges