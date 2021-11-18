Florence police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An armed robbery investigation is underway in Florence.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the robbery happened Thursday morning at a convenience store at the intersection of National Cemetery Road and Church Street.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone was hurt in the robbery or what was taken.

Brandt said more information on the robbery will be released later on Thursday.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.