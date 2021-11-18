Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, changes arrive Friday!

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warmest weather will peak ahead of the cold front today. After a mild start to the day, temperatures will climb as a southerly wind will increase some humidity into the region and result in a stray shower or two throughout the day.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s today with a 20% chance of a shower or two.
Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s today with a 20% chance of a shower or two.(WMBF)

Rain chances today will be slim at 20%. Most of us will remain dry but you will notice a few more clouds along with the forecast today. Highs will still climb into the middle 70s on the beach and the upper 70s inland.

Rain chances remain limited today with a few clouds from time to time.
Rain chances remain limited today with a few clouds from time to time.(WMBF)

As the cold front pushes through the region, rain chances look to remain dry. In fact, by the evening hours, we’re just looking for a breezy passage of the cold front tonight. That front will usher in cooler temperatures to end the week.

Our weekend forecast will be cooler with highs dropping down into the 60s for highs on Friday...
Our weekend forecast will be cooler with highs dropping down into the 60s for highs on Friday and Saturday. Inland locations will reach the upper 50s for the start of the weekend!(WMBF)

Highs will remain on the cool side, despite a return to sunny skies for the weekend! Friday and Saturday will feature highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will finally begin to turn warmer on Sunday with highs working back into the mid-upper 60s.

Next week could be some of the coldest air we've seen!
Next week could be some of the coldest air we've seen!(WMBF)

Another and more powerful cold front is set to arrive into the area early next week and will likely lead to the coldest temperatures so far this season in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Get ready for temperatures to fall into the lower 50s for highs by early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

