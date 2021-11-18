Fire damages Georgetown restaurant

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire at a Georgetown restaurant.

Crews with the Georgetown Fire Department and Midway Fire and Rescue responded to Tuscany Bistro on Front Street around midnight Thursday.

Firefighters say the business suffered serious damage.

Georgetown Fire Chief Charlie Cribb says flames from the restaurant extended seven to ten feet in the air from the roof.

“When we first got here we did have very heavy fire conditions,” Cribb said. “We had fire coming out of the roof of the business. We did have fire in the business. A lot of heavy smoke at the site when we drove up.”

Cribb says the inside was also badly damaged.

“It does have pretty extensive damage inside from the fire,” Cribb said. “A lot of heat damage, a lot of smoke damage.”

Cribb says they have narrowed the cause of the fire to electrical, but says it may be a couple of days before an exact cause is determined.

Georgetown Mayor Brendan Barber says firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the restaurant.

Officials say no one was inside the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

