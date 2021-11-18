Submit a Tip
Doctors urge public to take COVID-19 precautions during holiday season

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite vaccines being readily available and fewer restrictions in place, doctors are still encouraging people to take precautions against COVID-19 this holiday season.

First and foremost, doctors recommend following COVID-19 protocols while gathering. If you’re planning to travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging the public you to consider several things.

Health officials are advising travelers to see if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak where you’re headed and whether or not you’ll be in close contact with people you don’t currently live with.

Tidelands Health physician and American Medical Association President Dr. Gerald Harmon offered up several tips to keep your family safe during the holidays.

“Do outdoors as much as you can, try to avoid large indoor gatherings with vulnerable populations, those at high risk of getting sick with the virus. If they are unable to get vaccinated, try to keep them isolated if possible,” said Harmon.

Even if you’re vaccinated, Harmon encourages taking a COVID-19 test before you head to your family’s home for Thanksgiving.

You’ll want to get tested by Saturday in order to get those results back on time.

