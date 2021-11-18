Submit a Tip
Dare Danyel: Boxing with Pro Boxer Christy Martin

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Christy Martin showed Danyel some boxing moves in this weeks Dare Danyel!

Christy Martin is a boxing world champion and runs Christy Martins Promotions.

Her story is told on the Netflix series ‘Untold: Deal With the Devil.’

You can check out one of her boxing events this Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Doors open at 5pm at the Crown Reef Resort with the first bout scheduled for 6pm

Purchase your tickets at www.eventbrite.com

