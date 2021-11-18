Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law

President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on...
President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on Wednesday. President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.

The bipartisan first responders protection bill is designed to offer improved access to benefits for those disabled in the line of duty.

The COPS Counseling Act sets forth requirements for peer support counseling programs for law enforcement officers.

The Zapata and Avila bill ensures “individuals who have killed or attempted to kill U.S. federal officers and employees serving abroad can be brought to justice and prosecuted in the United States,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the bill’s cosponsors, said in a news release.

The bill is named in honor of Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila, who were attacked by Mexican drug cartels in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Feb. 15, 2011. Zapata died from his injuries.

Though the two suspects accused in the attack were taken into custody and convicted, an appeals court threw out the convictions in 2020 because of concerns over jurisdiction since the crimes were committed outside the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital
Crews were called after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a bollard in Horry County...
1 hurt after vehicle reportedly strikes pedestrian, bollard in Horry County
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way
A crash was reported.
Roads reopen after accident in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
.
Myrtle Beach and the silver screen: Why movies aren't filmed in the Palmetto State
.
Pee Dee school district, barber shop partner for literacy
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Arbery’s shooter facing hard questions; Black pastors rally
Despite vaccines being readily available and fewer restrictions in place, doctors are still...
Doctors urge public to take COVID-19 precautions during holiday season