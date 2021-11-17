World Champion Christy Martin and Live Pro Boxing Coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Netflix (NFLX) released the second installment of its sports series, Untold. The latest episode features the breathtaking story of former female boxing champion, Christy “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Martin. Christy Martin, owner of Christy Martin Promotions (CMP), who is hosting a star-studded boxing event at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach on November 20, says the momentum from the Netflix series has been way beyond what she had hoped for and that she anticipates a wonderful reception on Saturday, November 20.

“The outpouring of love and support after the release of Untold has been overwhelming,” said Martin, who is considered one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter in women’s boxing. “While it is painful to relive much of what I had hoped to put behind me, it has truly been a blessing to hear about how many victims of domestic abuse that I’ve inspired. Mine is a tale of overcoming great odds and the fact that I am even here promoting fights is a miracle in itself. I hope the wonderful people of Myrtle Beach will come out and support these amazing young fighters and give them the love and respect that they deserve as they try to achieve their dreams and goals.”

Great Night of Fights:

In the first co-main event, Tony Aguilar who is promoted by Christy Martin battles Julio Butriago in a true test of skill versus will. Aguilar brings punches in bunches, looking for the KO at all times. Butriago has been in with some of the best, showing heart and hustle with every challenge. The other co-main event features hard-hitting Daniel Bailey taking on undefeated Donte Dunnaville in what promises to be an action-packed battle between two up and coming young warriors.

Also on the card is a pair of lightweights putting it all on the line. DeMichael Harris of Decatur, GA takes on Julio Gomez who is coming off a hard fought battle against Anthony Savilla. New York’s Brandon Idrogo looks to improve his record against Roderick Gilkey in a 4 round thriller. Charlotte’s Kyle Harrell will face Durham’s “Bull City Bully” Marko Bailey, which could possibly be the fight of the night according to Martin.

In all, there are twelve bouts on this exciting night of professional boxing.

Doors open at 5pm at the Crown Reef Resort with the first bout scheduled for 6pm

