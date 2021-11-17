Submit a Tip
VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric cable problem can cause a computer to disable the passenger air bag.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models.

VW says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that a cable in the passenger occupant detection system can be faulty.

That can cause software to disable the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Dealers will replace the cable and either the heating mat or the entire seat cover.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 7.

The recall is an expansion of one done in 2019. Vehicles repaired in that recall will have to be fixed again.

