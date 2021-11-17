Submit a Tip
United Way survey shows 74% Horry Co. residents food insecure

food pantry
food pantry(source: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The United Way of Horry County’s most recent Community Needs Assessment found the basic needs and self-sufficiency of Horry County residents areas of “high concern.”

According to UWHC, 74% of Horry County households needed food assistance in the last year.

The survey also said 70% of the community was concerned about affordable housing and 50% worried about their need or ability to secure emergency housing.

UWHC said, “these needs are supported by the fact that 48.7% of households in Horry County are cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of gross income on housing expenses.”

Only 47.9% of the population in Horry County is self-sufficient, meaning they have income adequacy that covers their basic needs for working families without having any need for public assistance or family support.

In the community health findings, 54% of respondents noted needing mental health care in the last 12 months, and one in four respondents needed substance abuse care.

According to UWHC’s report, these findings support what research has shown in over 40% of Americans having an adverse behavioral health outcome due to the coronavirus pandemic, including suicidal ideation, anxiety disorder, and systems associated with major depression.

From 2018-2019 there was a 45.7% increase in total drug overdose death in Horry County, with this number rising even more due to COVID-19.

Two major factors that continued to show up throughout surveys and conversations were the issue of not being aware of resources that were available in our community along with the access to receiving those resources and concern regarding the lack of transportation throughout Horry County.

To view the full report, click here.

