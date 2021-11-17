‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A church that started with just eight members in a double-wide trailer, is now moving to a building that can hold over 2,000 members.

The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on Fantasy Way next to Medieval Times.

Jamie Barfield, the lead pastor for the church, said that they currently have four services, and their old church could only handle about 300 people. He said it was time to make a move so the church could handle the growth it has seen.

“Honestly as our church grew, we were looking for new property and places to grow. We didn’t think this would be a possibility just because of how ginormous it is and the cost to come into a facility like this. Ultimately, God open the door and now we’re here,” Barfield said.

Christ United Church left the building in November 2019 and it has sat empty since then. Barfield said some work needs to be done on it in time for their first service which is planned for Dec. 21.

“It’s the Christmas season people are excited about the holidays and being with family. we’re hoping this will pull some people in,” Barfield said. “Also, with the start of the new year where people are trying to make changes maybe the change they make is to come back to church.”

Palmetto Pointe Church of God will sell its old facility in order to help pay off the new building.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.