Supply chain issues impacting Myrtle Beach food bank ahead of holiday season

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One Myrtle Beach food bank is feeling the impacts of the supply chain issues as they work to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Lowcountry Food Bank regional food center manager Heather Singleton says they are mainly seeing an increase in transportation costs.

For example, a truck of produce used to cost them $850 in transportation, but now the organization has to fork out $2,400.

The Lowcountry Food Bank is also having to make more substitutions, particularly in produce. Singleton says in spite of the issues they are facing, they will never turn anyone in need away.

“We try to fulfill all the needs and give our clients choices. There is always food available and we do not want anyone to continue to be food insecure,” said Singleton.

The Lowcountry Food Bank is also searching for volunteers to help this holiday season.

If you’re interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, click here.

