Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

