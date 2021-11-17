Submit a Tip
Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man in Robeson County

Noah Woods
Noah Woods(Source: N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a missing 82-year-old man in Robeson County.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Noah Woods was last seen on Carter Morgan Road. Woods was reportedly walking down a dirt path towards Pembroke.

Authorities say Woods, who is described as 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Woods was last seen wearing a red/yellow plaid shirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

