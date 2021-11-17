Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Second settlement reached with family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

Gloria Satterfield
Gloria Satterfield(Larry Blackmer/Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers representing the Alex Murdaugh family’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Wednesday afternoon that a “second and final” settlement was reached between her family and attorney Cory Fleming.

Fleming represented Satterfield’s sons in a wrongful death suit against Murdaugh filed after their mother died in what was called a “trip and fall” accident at the Murdaugh home Feb. 26, 2018.

Lawyers Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who now represent Satterfield’s estate, said Satterfield’s children never received the more than four-million-dollar settlement reached between Fleming and Murdaugh. On September 15, 2021, Bland filed a lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh, Fleming, and Fleming’s firm for breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy.

Bland says Fleming was referred to Satterfield’s sons by Alex Murdaugh. Bland said Fleming was also one of Murdaugh’s “best friends and college roommate.”

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Bland and Richter announced a first settlement with Fleming, his former law firm and their professional liability insurance carrier in connection with an additional portion of their applicable insurance policy back in October.

“This is just a continuation of Mr. Fleming and his former law firm stepping forward and doing the right thing by the Estate,” a statement from Bland and Richter reads. “The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in the sordid matters of Alex Murdaugh.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Myrtle each area accident
HCFR: 2-car crash with injuries blocks lanes at Socastee Blvd., Cimerron Dr.
Casey G. Hancock
Hartsville elects new mayor after runoff election
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

FILE - Clarence Gailyard stands after watching body camera footage at a news conference, Aug....
Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K
The Surfside Beach lotto player who won $1 million in a Powerball drawing has come forward,...
‘I’m going to have a pretty good Christmas’: Surfside Beach lotto player claims $1M Powerball prize
.
DHEC confirms first flu-related death of the season in S.C.
North Myrtle Beach delays plastic bag ban