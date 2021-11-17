Submit a Tip
Roads closed after accident in North Myrtle Beach

A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An accident caused roads to close in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety said the wreck happened in the area of Carolina Bays Parkway and Robert Edge Parkway at around 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

