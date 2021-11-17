Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reports: Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of rapper Young Dolph being shot at a Memphis bakery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Police have not confirmed if the rapper was killed but we have confirmed with a source close to the family that Dolph was murdered.

Several prominent media sources have also confirmed his death. MTV and The Breakfast Club have each posted to social media remembering the Memphis-based rapper.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Myrtle each area accident
HCFR: 2-car crash with injuries blocks lanes at Socastee Blvd., Cimerron Dr.
Casey G. Hancock
Hartsville elects new mayor after runoff election
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

The statue was removed from Marion Square June 2020 after the community expressed concerns...
California museum requests John C. Calhoun statue
Very warm Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures peak Thursday, stray shower possible
A toy drive is being held next month to honor a man killed in a Myrtle Beach shooting last year.
Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim
Armondo Cortez Barrios (age 20), of Conway, S.C
Conway man charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of minor