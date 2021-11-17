Submit a Tip
Previewing Syrup Day at L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - L.W. Paul Living History Farm allows you to take a step back in time. The farm demonstrates what life was like on an Horry County farm between 1900 and 1955.

This Saturday, they’ll host Syrup Day at the farm from 9am-12pm. We loved getting a preview of what you can expect. The event is free and open to the public.

Come along with us as we learn how syrup is made from start to finish! Plus, we’ll share everything you need to know about this weekend’s event.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

