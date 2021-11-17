Submit a Tip
OSHA suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement

people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital
people protest against vaccine mandates at Marietta Memorial Hospital(WTAP News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Wednesday suspended implementation and enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private employers after a federal court blocked the measure.

The OSHA website page dedicated to the COVID Vaccine Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) states: “While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.”

On November 12, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, published on November 5, 2021 (86 Fed. Reg. 61402)

