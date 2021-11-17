Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach delays plastic bag ban

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council will start the plastic bag ban later than previously announced.

The City council passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 19-22 on Monday, changing the effective date for implementation of the city’s ban on single-use carryout bags by retail businesses from Jan. 1, 2022, to July 1, 2022.

Initially, the proposed ordinance had Jan. 1, 2023, as the new start date for the city’s ban; however, after input from the community and discussion among council members, it was decided to cut the proposed year-long postponement to a six-month postponement.

The council says the new six-month postponement is also driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing negative impact on manufacturing and shipping.

During the six-month delay, Destination North Myrtle Beach leadership will work with the city to form a committee to help educate local businesses and the public about what the ban on plastic bags will look like and to work with them to ensure that they are prepared to adhere to the ordinance when it becomes effective on July 1, 2022.

Councilmembers and residents also spoke to the fact that people don’t have to wait for the bag ban to go into effect, but can make their own decision to stop using plastic bags now. Many businesses offer for sale or free reusable, recyclable bags that can hold good amounts of groceries and other goods.

