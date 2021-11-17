New Hanover Co. deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County deputy has been fired after his arrest on child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Kendrick Martin has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree by NC SBI.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information of possible criminal activity by a Deputy,” the news release stated. “Sheriff Ed McMahon requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct the investigation.”

Martin was terminated by the sheriff immediately after his arrest, according to a news release.

Officials say Martin was assigned to the Detention Division, and he has been with the sheriff’s office since Jan. 7, 2014.

