McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

According to the governor’s office, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Nov. 19. Leatherman’s funeral will be held that day at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

PAST COVERAGE:

McMaster is also requesting flags to fly at half-staff over state buildings and buildings of political subdivisions in the state.

Leatherman, who was one South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmakers, died on Nov. 12 from cancer. He was 90.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

