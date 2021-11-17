Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Tinsel & Tails Christmas Event
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) -On Saturday, December 11th Kind Keeper is hosting a Christmas Event at Billy the Kids in Little River. All the proceeds will go to Kind Keepers new building.
Event Details:
$35 a person which includes: Buffet, 2 Drink Tickets, Door Prize, Pictures with Santa, and Music.
Give Kind Keeper a call at 843-427-4388 if you would like to attend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.