Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Tinsel & Tails Christmas Event

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) -On Saturday, December 11th Kind Keeper is hosting a Christmas Event at Billy the Kids in Little River. All the proceeds will go to Kind Keepers new building.

Event Details:

$35 a person which includes: Buffet, 2 Drink Tickets, Door Prize, Pictures with Santa, and Music.

Give Kind Keeper a call at 843-427-4388 if you would like to attend.

