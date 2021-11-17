Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I’m going to have a pretty good Christmas’: Surfside Beach lotto player claims $1M Powerball prize

The Surfside Beach lotto player who won $1 million in a Powerball drawing has come forward,...
The Surfside Beach lotto player who won $1 million in a Powerball drawing has come forward, officials said Wednesday.(WHSV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach lotto player who won $1 million in a Powerball drawing has come forward, officials said Wednesday.

“I’m going to have a pretty good Christmas,” the lucky winner exclaimed.

The ticket for the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing was sold at Gators Liquor in Surfside Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million. He missed out on the jackpot by one number.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Nov. 9 drawing were:

21 - 46 - 47 - 57 – 62 Powerball 8

Officials said the winner, who did not wish to be identified, plans to keep playing Powerball.

“Why not? Maybe I’m on a roll,” he said.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

For selling the claimed ticket, Gators Liquor in Surfside Beach received a commission of $10,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

With this latest win, three Grand Strand lotto players have now won $1 million or more this year.

In June, a customer at the Coastal Petro on Burcale Road scratched off a $2 million prize. The following month, a Mega Millions player at the Murphy USA on Kings Road won $3 million.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $190 million.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Myrtle each area accident
HCFR: 2-car crash with injuries blocks lanes at Socastee Blvd., Cimerron Dr.
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County

Latest News

.
DHEC confirms first flu-related death of the season in S.C.
North Myrtle Beach delays plastic bag ban
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to...
McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman
An 82-year-old man who was reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, the...
Missing 82-year-old man in Robeson County found safe, deputies say