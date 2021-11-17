‘I’m going to have a pretty good Christmas’: Surfside Beach lotto player claims $1M Powerball prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach lotto player who won $1 million in a Powerball drawing has come forward, officials said Wednesday.

“I’m going to have a pretty good Christmas,” the lucky winner exclaimed.

The ticket for the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing was sold at Gators Liquor in Surfside Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner matched the first five numbers drawn to win $1 million. He missed out on the jackpot by one number.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Nov. 9 drawing were:

21 - 46 - 47 - 57 – 62 Powerball 8

Officials said the winner, who did not wish to be identified, plans to keep playing Powerball.

“Why not? Maybe I’m on a roll,” he said.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

For selling the claimed ticket, Gators Liquor in Surfside Beach received a commission of $10,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

With this latest win, three Grand Strand lotto players have now won $1 million or more this year.

In June, a customer at the Coastal Petro on Burcale Road scratched off a $2 million prize. The following month, a Mega Millions player at the Murphy USA on Kings Road won $3 million.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $190 million.

