Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Cemetery Project creates digital map of more than 800 cemeteries

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Uncovering buried history one tombstone at a time.

The Horry County Cemetery Project created a map of all the cemeteries in the county to make sure everyone can be remembered forever.

“I’ve been walking cemeteries since I was a little girl. I’ve always loved them,” said Horry County Preservation Commission Cemetery Project Chairperson Brenda Long.

It’s a good thing Long loves cemeteries because she’s had to spend countless hours in them the past few years.

She’s in charge of the Horry County Cemetery Project, which has been working since 2007 to catalog every burial plot in every cemetery in the county.

The group is geographically tagging every tombstone on a map, also attaching a picture and everything written on each stone so all that information will be available by simply searching a name.

“They can actually see the graves of their ancestors, or friends or whatever,” said Long. “And it’s not just open to us. It’s open to anyone with a computer.”

Brenda says 90% of the known cemeteries in the county have been covered so far, so she’s optimistic they’ll be done in the next couple of years.

She says they only have about a dozen cemeteries left to go, and have catalogued more than 800 already.

And even if there isn’t a headstone, the plot is still marked on the map to show someone is buried there.

The team uses a scanner to help them find unmarked graves.

“You see a change in the ground and you can see where the ground has been disturbed,” said Long.

Preserving history is the main goal, but the project also hopes to protect cemeteries from development by making sure the county is aware of where people are buried.

Long is excited to know that her love for cemeteries as a little girl has led to making sure the memories of countless people in Horry County won’t be forgotten.

“Being able to do this for the county is very fulfilling,” said Long. “It really is. I feel that if we do not acknowledge a tombstone, then that person ceases to exist.”

The Horry County Cemetery Database is available by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Black Lives Matter flag flies outside Hiawatha Elementary School
Support for Black Lives Matter movement is declining, according to new poll
That map now awaits final approval from the entire House of Representatives, then Gov. Henry...
SC House map faces one final vote in redistricting process after Judiciary Committee’s approval
Brothers Manuel and Valente Valenzuela. Courtesy Valenzuela Brothers
‘Shameful for America’: Two Latino Vietnam veterans fight deportation
Gay married couples may get retroactive tax refunds from Dems’ $1.75T social plan