Hartsville elects new mayor after runoff election

Hartsville’s first new mayor in over a decade.
Casey G. Hancock(Casey G. Hancock)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Polls have closed in South Carolina and results are coming in for several decisive runoff elections, including the mayor race in Hartsville.

The results will not be certified until Wednesday; however, unofficial results show Casey G. Hancock will be the first new mayor the city of Hartsville has seen in over a decade.

WMBF’s Cameron Crowe has Justin Evans congratulating Hancock saying, ”Looks like we lost. It was a good race. Congrats to Casey!”

The Hartsville runoff was necessary after no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote in the election on November 2.

Justin Evans received 38% of the vote and Casey Hancock saw 31%.

