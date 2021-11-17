FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives briefly, changes return to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather is back in the area through Thursday! Despite a cool start, temperatures are roughly ten degrees warmer than where they were yesterday morning. A light jacket will be needed for a few of you this morning, but not for long!

Sunshine and warmer temperatures for today and tomorrow. We will keep that stray shower chance around for Thursday. (WMBF)

An area of high pressure will continue to provide clear skies and an ample southern breeze. In return, temperatures will climb fast and reach the lower 70s along the Grand Strand. Inland, the middle and upper 70s look likely for both today and tomorrow.

The best chance of a shower still looks to be Thursday morning. Even then, it's limited. (WMBF)

Warmer weather arrives on Thursday with the middle to upper 70s for afternoon high temperatures. As we go throughout the day tomorrow, we will keep an eye on a cold front that will approach the region late in the day on Thursday. Models continue to like the idea of an isolated shower or two throughout the day on Thursday. Right now, the best chances look to be early on Thursday.

By the time the cold front passes, all moisture should be well offshore, keeping our rain chances limited. (WMBF)

The passage of the cold front will happen late Thursday night but by that point, any moisture looks to be long gone, leading to a dry but breezy passage of the front Thursday night.

The weekend is cooler behind the front but with plenty of sunshine for outdoor plans. (WMBF)

Behind the front, cooler weather will return to the region with afternoon temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for both Friday and Saturday.

