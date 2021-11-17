FIRST ALERT: Temperatures peak Thursday, stray shower possible

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The recent stretch of warm weather will peak ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will be quite mild with overnight readings only dropping into the upper 50s at the beach and lower to middle 50s inland.

Very warm Thursday afternoon. (WMBF)

By Thursday morning, a southerly wind will transport some increasing humidity into the region and result in a stray shower or two through the first half of the day. Thursday rain chances are only at 20%. Despite some clouds at times, temperatures will soar into the middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s inland.

The best chance of a shower still looks to be Thursday morning. Even then, it's limited. (WMBF)

A cold front will push through the region Thursday night and usher in cooler temperatures to end the week.

Friday will see a return to sunny skies, but a gusty breeze will send cooler temperatures into the area. Afternoon temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday with readings in the upper 50s to near 60.

Cooler weather will continue on Saturday before moderating on Sunday.

The weekend is cooler behind the front but with plenty of sunshine for outdoor plans. (WMBF)

Another and more powerful cold front will arrive in the area early next week and will likely lead to the coldest temperatures so far this season in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

