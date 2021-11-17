Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures peak Thursday, stray shower possible

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The recent stretch of warm weather will peak ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will be quite mild with overnight readings only dropping into the upper 50s at the beach and lower to middle 50s inland.

Very warm Thursday afternoon.
Very warm Thursday afternoon.(WMBF)

By Thursday morning, a southerly wind will transport some increasing humidity into the region and result in a stray shower or two through the first half of the day. Thursday rain chances are only at 20%. Despite some clouds at times, temperatures will soar into the middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s inland.

The best chance of a shower still looks to be Thursday morning. Even then, it's limited.
The best chance of a shower still looks to be Thursday morning. Even then, it's limited.(WMBF)

A cold front will push through the region Thursday night and usher in cooler temperatures to end the week.

Friday will see a return to sunny skies, but a gusty breeze will send cooler temperatures into the area. Afternoon temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday with readings in the upper 50s to near 60.

Cooler weather will continue on Saturday before moderating on Sunday.

The weekend is cooler behind the front but with plenty of sunshine for outdoor plans.
The weekend is cooler behind the front but with plenty of sunshine for outdoor plans.(WMBF)

Another and more powerful cold front will arrive in the area early next week and will likely lead to the coldest temperatures so far this season in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Myrtle each area accident
HCFR: 2-car crash with injuries blocks lanes at Socastee Blvd., Cimerron Dr.
Casey G. Hancock
Hartsville elects new mayor after runoff election
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Warmer weather arrives briefly, changes return to end the week
Warmer weather arrives briefly, changes return to end the week
Warmer weather arrives briefly, changes return to end the week
A partial lunar eclipse will take place early Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Lunar eclipse Friday morning
Much warmer.
FIRST ALERT: Big warm up through mid week