DHEC confirms first flu-related death of the season in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina has suffered its first flu-related death of the season, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the person was from the Upstate region and died from complications due to the flu.

There have been 79 confirmed cases of the flu in South Carolina so far this flu season

“As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible. One key step we can take is getting our flu shots,” Bell said.

Health officials stated that contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible and could likely cause more complications than if the flu were the sole infection. The flu vaccine is available this year to protect against the four most common flu viruses that are expected to circulate this season.

“Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Bell said. “So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19′s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu.”

Bell added that another reason to get the flu shot is so that hospitals, ICUs and ventilators aren’t overwhelmed with flu and COVID-19 patients.

Flu vaccines are offered at DHEC health department clinics by appointment. You can call 1-855-472-3432 or CLICK HERE to find the closest location.

For other vaccine providers, CLICK HERE .

