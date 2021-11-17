Submit a Tip
Crews hard at work preparing ‘Winter Wonderland’ attraction in downtown Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The holiday spirit is in the air in downtown Myrtle Beach!

Crews were hard at work Wednesday preparing the grounds and assembling the ice rink for the Winter Wonderland at the Beach attraction.

The family-friendly attraction will offer outdoor ice skating and festive holiday lights from Nov. 26 through Jan 2. 2022 at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

Officials said the ice rink should be completed this weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“We’re gonna [sic] try to bring in Santa and have a bunch of things for the kids,” said Winter Wonderland manager Alexis Hicks. “Probably some snow as well, so a lot of fun things coming up for the holiday season.”

Officials believe the attraction could boost Myrtle Beach holiday tourism.

The attraction will be open seven days a week, except for Christmas Day, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

