Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway man charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

Armondo Cortez Barrios (age 20), of Conway, S.C
Armondo Cortez Barrios (age 20), of Conway, S.C(South Carolina AG)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is facing charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Officials announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Armondo Cortez Barrios was arrested Tuesday.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and Horry County Police Department, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Barrios. 

Investigators said Barrios distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Bond was set at $100,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Myrtle each area accident
HCFR: 2-car crash with injuries blocks lanes at Socastee Blvd., Cimerron Dr.
Casey G. Hancock
Hartsville elects new mayor after runoff election
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

The statue was removed from Marion Square June 2020 after the community expressed concerns...
California museum requests John C. Calhoun statue
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 2,171 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 6.1%
Crews were hard at work Wednesday preparing the grounds and assembling the ice rink for the...
Crews hard at work preparing ‘Winter Wonderland’ attraction in downtown Myrtle Beach
The Palmetto Pointe Church of God is taking over the old Christ United Church located on...
‘Ultimately God opened the door’: Church makes big move into vacant building on Fantasy Way