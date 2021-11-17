Conway man charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is facing charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Officials announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Armondo Cortez Barrios was arrested Tuesday.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and Horry County Police Department, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Barrios.

Investigators said Barrios distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Bond was set at $100,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

