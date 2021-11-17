Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Butler takes Conway City Council runoff election

Downtown Conway is growing as new local businesses choose to establish in the historical downtown
Downtown Conway is growing as new local businesses choose to establish in the historical downtown(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Polls have closed in South Carolina and unofficial results are coming in for the last remaining seat on Conway’s City Council with Amanda Butler leading 745 to 514.

Neither Julie Hardwick or Amanda Butler secured the 848 votes needed to win the city council seat in the early-November election.

The results will be confirmed Wednesday morning at 10.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Black Lives Matter flag flies outside Hiawatha Elementary School
Support for Black Lives Matter movement is declining, according to new poll
Gay married couples may get retroactive tax refunds from Dems’ $1.75T social plan
Mark McCloskey, center, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, pose for photo with...
U.S. Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse
Casey G. Hancock
Hartsville elects new mayor after runoff election