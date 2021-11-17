Butler takes Conway City Council runoff election

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Polls have closed in South Carolina and unofficial results are coming in for the last remaining seat on Conway’s City Council with Amanda Butler leading 745 to 514.

Neither Julie Hardwick or Amanda Butler secured the 848 votes needed to win the city council seat in the early-November election.

The results will be confirmed Wednesday morning at 10.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.