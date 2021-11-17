Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K

(AP) - A South Carolina city is paying $650,000 to a Black man who was stomped in the head by a police officer upset that the man couldn’t quickly lie flat on his stomach because of rods and pins in his leg.

Attorney Justin Bamberg, right, speaks and his client Clarence Gailyard, left, listens, after Bamberg showed body camera video of an officer stomping Gailyard in the neck as Bamberg holds a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, S.C. The city of Orangeburg agreed to pay Gailyard a $650,000 settlement after he was stomped in the head by a police officer upset he could not quickly lie flat on his stomach because of rods and pins in his leg. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file) (Jeffrey Collins | AP)

Orangeburg officials also have apologized to 58-year-old Clarence Gailyard and are reviewing police policies.

Gailyard was walking with a stick wrapped in shiny tape in July when someone mistook the reflective object for a gun and called 911.

Investigators say officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground and stomped on his head and neck when he didn’t immediately drop.

Dukes was fired and charged with first-degree assault and battery.

