Axe-throwing business one step closer to opening in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pennsylvania company is one step closer towards opening the first axe-throwing business within the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

In a majority vote, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted in favor of allowing conditional use for axe-throwing venues in a highway commercial district.

“Only in the HC-2 and the LM districts, not the HC-1,” leaders stated during the meeting. “And adding a third condition that no less than 50% of gross square footage be designated for axe-throwing operations. “

One member voted against the proposal.

But it’s not a done deal just yet.

The planning commission’s recommendation is now being sent to Myrtle Beach City Council. City leaders will ultimately decide whether or not this business can operate within its jurisdiction.

Dan Shaffer is co-owner of Keystone Creative Escape Gates.

He and his business partner, co-owner David Wilhelm are trying to open up the ‘Challenge Axeccepted’ business in Myrtle Beach.

Shaffer says they know many people who relocated to the beach area which motivated them to look at the city as a potential business location.

“We noticed there were no axe-throwing facilities in the city limits of Myrtle Beach,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer says they already operate three escape room locations up north. He says if approved, their new business location in Myrtle Beach will include shorter escape runs and axe-throwing activities.

Shaffer says he’s excited to see the planning commission making a positive recommendation to council to open this business.

He says he was concerned because back in 2018, another owner with similar business plans was rejected.

“This was our third meeting on it,” Shaffer said. “This commission has really taken the time to do their homework and research it and not just dismiss it out of hand and I’m grateful for that because it is a lot safer than it sounds.”

Shaffer says the axing operations will be done safely inside their establishment.

“The way we designed the lanes is important to us,” Shaffer said. “There’s a dividing wall between each lane and one axe and one thrower per lane. It’s a 12-foot distance between where the release is and where the target is and there’s a five-foot safe zone before that. The total lane is about 17 feet, that way you’re not anywhere near somebody else while you’re throwing the axe, there’s a wall in between.”

During the meeting, planning commission members stated their recommendation does allow alcohol to be served inside the axe business.

Shaffer says as of now, none of their escape business is serving alcohol.

“I’m not saying we would never put alcohol in, but at this time this is not what we’re looking to do,” Shaffer said. “We want to keep it family-friendly. We do plan to serve food and beverages.”

As far as the age requirement, Shaffer says minors must be accompanied by adults in order to participate in the axe-throwing activities.

Shaffer added he’s eager to talk with city leaders who will later vote on whether to approve this business venue.

He also said a final location has not been finalized, but they are hoping to be near the downtown area, along Kings Highway.

