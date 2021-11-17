Annual toy drive to be held in honor of Myrtle Beach shooting victim

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of a Myrtle Beach man killed in a shooting last year is continuing to keep his legacy alive by helping those in need.

The Darius Hemingway Foundation will hold its annual toy drive at noon on Dec. 18 at Racepath Park, located at 290 Magnolia Lane in Myrtle Beach.

Hemingway was fatally shot in October 2020 at Allen’s Food Basket. Prior to his death, Hemingway had organized an event in the Racepath community to give away toys to children who otherwise wouldn’t have any gifts for Christmas.

He had been planning to hold the drive again last year, but his family hosted the event in his honor instead.

Parents or other guardians can register children for the drive until Dec. 15. Click here for more information.

Toy donations are also being accepted through Dec. 15 at several locations across Myrtle Beach, including:

Big Mike’s Soul Food 504 16th Avenue North

Friendly’s 4705 North Kings Highway

Boys & Girls Club 1000 Dunbar Street

The Plug Sneaker Boutique 602 Seaboard Street, Unit #3

Toothman Law Firm 1204 21st Avenue North, Ste. 101

Champs Bar and Grill 3521 Belle Terre Boulevard

Chesapeake House 9918 North Kings Highway, 29572



Monetary donations are being accepted through the foundation’s Cash App account, $DHEMINGWAYTOYDRIVE.

Click here for more information.

