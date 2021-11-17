4-year-old shot after finding gun at S.C. home, deputies say

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A 4-year-old Newberry County child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday morning after finding a gun and shooting themselves, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the Newberry County Hospital about 8:30 a.m. about a gunshot victim who had been brought in by a family member.

The family member told deputies the 4-year-old found a handgun at a home on Grey Street in Helena and fired the weapon.

Deputies say the child had a gunshot to the body.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, along with Newberry County deputies and city police.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.