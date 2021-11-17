Submit a Tip
4-year-old shot after finding gun at S.C. home, deputies say

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, along with Newberry County deputies and city police.
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A 4-year-old Newberry County child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday morning after finding a gun and shooting themselves, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the Newberry County Hospital about 8:30 a.m. about a gunshot victim who had been brought in by a family member.

The family member told deputies the 4-year-old found a handgun at a home on Grey Street in Helena and fired the weapon.

Deputies say the child had a gunshot to the body.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

